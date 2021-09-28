JUST IN: Emirates climbs to 4th spot in Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines 2021

United Arab Emirates’ largest airline Emirates ranks 4th in the recently Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines Awards for 2021.

Emirates previously placed 5th in 2019.

Skytrax has been dubbed as the ‘Oscars’ for the airline industry. Winners were chosen by travelers through a survey of their overall experience with the airlines.

The Skyline Airline Awards are voted for by travelers via a customer survey, which this time ran from September 2019 to July 2021.

This represents the mix of experiences among travelers during normal times and even during the onset of the global pandemic.

Qatar Airways managed to retain the top spot. This is the sixth time the Middle Eastern airline has managed to dominate the survey.

Singapore Airlines ranked 2nd while ANA All Nippon Airways secured the third spot.

Here’s the Top 10 for the World’s Best Airlines according to Skytrax:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines

6. Cathay Pacific

7. Eva Air

8. Qantas

9. Hainan Airlines

10. Air France

