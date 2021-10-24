Sara Duterte discusses prospects of HNP’s support to Bongbong Marcos’ presidential bid

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has discussed the prospects of the support of her political party, HNP, to former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

The discussion centered on how her regional party can help his presidential bid next year and was held at a meeting in Cebu.

Duterte-Carpio said she is not joining the 2022 presidential race.

“Ang amoa lang nga giistoryahan, nga sa pagkakaron is how HNP (Hugpong ng Pagbabago) in Davao Region can help his bid for the presidency.”

“(We only discussed for now how Hugpong ng Pagbabago in Davao Region can help his bid for the presidency.)”

Duterte-Carpio chairs the HNP and is seeking reelection as a Mayor despite calls for her to succeed her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down in June next year.

Asked whether a Marcos-Duterte tandem was possible next year, she said, “Wala pa’y istorya mahitungod niana.”

On Saturday Duterte-Carpio shared on social media photos of her meeting with the former senator and his sister Senator Imee Marcos in Cebu City.

In Cebu since Friday afternoon, she has been attending engagements in different parts of the province.

On Sunday, she inaugurated Pier 88, a port in Liloan town, north of Cebu City. The Pier 88 is a P1-billion seaport public-private partnership project in Liloan which was initiated by Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco.

The port could further boost economic activity in Cebu and ease traffic congestion of Metro Cebu that connects people from the northern portion of the province to Mactan Island and Cebu City.

Marcos Jr is running for president under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 national elections.

Marcos and Robredo are among 97 individuals who filed their candidacy for President next year. The other aspirants include Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, and labor leader Leody de Guzman. (AW)