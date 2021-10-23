LOOK: Sara Duterte meets presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte met presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr on Saturday in Cebu City.

“Confirmed po na nagkita kami ngayon ni Presidential aspirant at former Senator BBM sa masayang pagdiriwang ng birthday ni Cong. Yedda, maybahay ni House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez sa Cebu,” Sara said in a Facebook post.

Marcos’ spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez however termed the meeting as only a coincidence. “ Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and Mayor Sara Duterte finding themselves together in Cebu is just another beautiful coincidence.”

On Friday Sara arrived in Cebu City and shared photos wearing a green hoodie with the phrase “Sara All 2022.”

Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco said, “I invited Mayor Sara to attend the inauguration of our new Port in Liloan and to attend our League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu General Assembly.”

Sara earlier filed her certificate of candidacy for reelection as Davao City mayor in Eleksyon 2022 on October 2.

On October 6, Marcos filed his certificate of candidacy for president in next year’s elections. (AW)