Campaign urging Sara Duterte to run picks up pace 

A campaign urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for the president has picked up pace as her ratings continue to soar in election surveys.

The presidential daughter continues to lead presidential surveys, but she has rejcted calls to seek the country’s highest office insisting she wants to serve another term as Davao City mayor.

Her supporters have plastered “Run Sara Run” posters and held rallies and posted thousands of messages urging the 43-year-old to change her mind.

While Sara missed Friday’s closing date, analysts say she has until November 15 to make a late entry into the presidential race.

Sara was in first place in the latest Pulse Asia poll of voter preferences for president and was followed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and boxing legend Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao.

All except the Davao City mayor have filed their certificates of candidacy.