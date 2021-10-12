Latest News

Campaign urging Sara Duterte to run picks up pace 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A campaign urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for the president has picked up pace as her ratings continue to soar in election surveys.

The presidential daughter continues to lead presidential surveys, but she has rejcted calls to seek the country’s highest office insisting she wants to serve another term as Davao City mayor.

Her supporters have plastered “Run Sara Run” posters and held rallies and posted thousands of messages urging the 43-year-old to change her mind.

While Sara missed Friday’s closing date, analysts say she has until November 15 to make a late entry into the presidential race.

Sara was in first place in the latest Pulse Asia poll of voter preferences for president and was followed by former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and boxing legend Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao.

All except the Davao City mayor have filed their certificates of candidacy.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE airline cancels walk-in interviews due to crowding, COVID-19 preventive measures

5 mins ago

Support for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s presidential bid grows

11 mins ago

Dubai announces prizes worth $10M to promote innovative solutions

42 mins ago

Locsin congratulates ‘lucky’ Maria Ressa, asserts Cory Aquino could’ve won too 

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button