Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night postponed anew

The Miss World Philippines (MWP) 2021 coronation night has been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The MWP Organization has yet to confirm the final coronation night date and venue, pending government and IATF mandate regarding the current COVID-19 scenario,” read the statement from MWP in a Facebook post.

The pageant’s main event had been postponed several times due to COVID-19 restrictions and was originally set for July 11, coinciding with the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

The pageant was earlier moved to July 25, later to August 8, and then to September 19. Forty-four candidates are vying for seven crowns in the 2021 edition of the pageant.

The title of Miss Supranational Philippines was awarded to Dindi Pajares ahead of the coronation night so that she could participate in the international pageant in August.

Other titles up for grabs are Miss World Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Multinational, Miss Philippines Tourism, and Miss Environment International. (AW)