LOOK: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates showcase their national costumes

The 45 contestants of the Miss World Philippines 2021 showcased their national costumes ahead of coronation night on August 8.

The participants represented local hometowns in the Philippines in costumes. Miss World Philippines on Sunday shared official photos of the candidates in their national costumes on its Facebook page.

The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night has been rescheduled to August 8 following the heightened restrictions amid the COVID-19 threat.

The organization has not announced any changes on the pageant date after a new set of restrictions in Metro Manila.

On July 30, Malacañang announced that Metro Manila will be placed under the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) restrictions from August 6 to 20 in the wake of the threat posed by the Delta variant of coronavirus. (AW)

Check out the entire photo set here: Miss World Philippines 2021 National Costumes

