Miss World Philippines finals to be livestreamed this year

The Miss World Philippines (MWP) beauty pageant finals will be live-streamed this year on the KTX, iFlix, WeTV, and Globe Upstream platforms as part of its pay-per-view campaign starting at 7:00 pm, the organizers said.

With the global pandemic bringing many lives and activities to a standstill, national and international beauty pageant platforms too were affected with barely a handful holding their annual shows in 2020.

The Philippines had witnessed the Miss World Philippines (MWP), postponing their 2020 search to 2021 as well.

MWP National Director Arnold Vegafria assured that the pageant is back on track this year, with a very promising batch of Filipina beauties. He also wishes to replicate the show’s 2017 winning streak, and has announced recently at the candidates’ presentation in Okada that they would be crowning a winner for the new pageant platform “Miss Environment Philippines.”

Vegafria stated that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) had finally granted permission to hold the pageant this year. He likewise noted that this was turning out to be tough because of the protocols that had made production of the show expensive.

However, the organizers were ensuring the safety of the candidates and others in the Pageant including the production crew, he said, adding that all these people were undergoing antigen tests daily and RT-PCR tests every seven days. (AW)