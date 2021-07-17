EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Miss World Philippines finals to be livestreamed this year

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Miss World Philippines (MWP) beauty pageant finals will be live-streamed this year on the KTX, iFlix, WeTV, and Globe Upstream platforms as part of its pay-per-view campaign starting at 7:00 pm, the organizers said.

With the global pandemic bringing many lives and activities to a standstill, national and international beauty pageant platforms too were affected with barely a handful holding their annual shows in 2020.

RELATED STORY: Megan Young now has one million fans on TikTok

The Philippines had witnessed the Miss World Philippines (MWP), postponing their 2020 search to 2021 as well.

MWP National Director Arnold Vegafria assured that the pageant is back on track this year, with a very promising batch of Filipina beauties. He also wishes to replicate the show’s 2017 winning streak, and has announced recently at the candidates’ presentation in Okada that they would be crowning a winner for the new pageant platform “Miss Environment Philippines.”

READ ON: LOOK: Miss World Philippines 2021 releases photos of official candidates

Vegafria stated that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) had finally granted permission to hold the pageant this year. He likewise noted that this was turning out to be tough because of the protocols that had made production of the show expensive.

However, the organizers were ensuring the safety of the candidates and others in the Pageant including the production crew, he said, adding that all these people were undergoing antigen tests daily and RT-PCR tests every seven days. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Filipinos in Indonesia support each other amid rise in COVID-19 cases

38 mins ago

Parents, students anticipate reopening of Abu Dhabi schools this September

57 mins ago

Philippines unveils list of 57 ‘green’ countries

2 hours ago

Pangilinan files cyber crime charges against Google, two Youtube channels

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button