Roque hits UP, defends credentials on UN nomination

Presidential Spokesperson and former University of the Philippines professor Harry Roque cried foul over the objection of UP officials to his nomination in a United Nations advisory body.

In a statement, Roque said he has the qualifications to be considered for a seat in the International Law Commission.

“My curriculum vitae speaks for itself regarding my credentials in the field of public international law,” he said.

RELATED STORY: Roque says person who leaked his ‘how dare you’ video violates laws

Roque denounced the move of the UP Diliman Executive Committee for ignoring his life work over differences in political views.

“I respect the right of the Committee and its members to proffer their opinion on my candidacy and I understand that my actions, especially in accepting a cabinet post as Spokesperson to the President will not please everyone,” Roque added.

“However, the flimsy justification made to object to my nomination and election to the International Law Commission makes it clear that there are some sectors who will do everything to besmirch my good name, reputation and integrity simply because I do not subscribe to and share their same political beliefs,” Roque lamented.

READ ON: #kalmaAkoLangTo no more? Harry Roque draws netizens’ ire for berating frontliners in leaked video

UP officials issued a statement opposing Roque’s nomination in the ILC, citing his “very poor track record of promoting, defending, and fulfilling human rights and the rule of law, especially during the administration of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.”

“I wish to challenge this assessment because it is untrue,” Roque said. (TDT)