Roque says person who leaked his ‘how dare you’ video violates laws 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Monday that the person who leaked his infamous ‘how dare you’ video can be held liable under the law for revealing government secrets and violation of data privacy law.

Roque said that the person who leaked the video may also face charges for violating the Anti-Wiretapping Act.

“Sa tingin ko po, liable, at liable din po for revealing public secrets. Pero hahayaan ko na po ‘yan sa IATF at ‘yan naman po ay napag-usapan sa IATF,” said Roque.

Roque did not clarify if the IATF has already identified the one who took the video of Roque’s outbursts against frontliners.

The video was shared to Inquirer journalist Marlon Ramos.

“Do not sit there as if you’re the only ones right. We’re trying to achieve total health. Who wants COVID to kill people?” Roque said while berating Philippine College of Physicians Maricar Limpin.

During that meeting, doctors were opposing the easing of restrictions in Metro Manila amid the COVID-19 surge.

Limpin said that Roque should be fired or resign following his outbursts against the medical community, the heroes of the pandemic.