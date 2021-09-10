kalmaAkoLangTo no more? Harry Roque draws netizens’ ire for berating frontliners in leaked video

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque is now at the receiving end of online backlash after a leaked video recording of his outbursts against medical frontliners surfaced.

Roque became one of the top trending topics on Twitter along with his hashtag #kalmaAkoLangTo which is contrary to his irked behavior in the video obained by Inquirer.

“Sec. Harry Roque, you do not deserve to become a senator next year. You do not deserve ANY position in govt. These doctors are citizens whose taxes pay your salary. You went straight to PGH when you got COVID. Then you trash them like this? You have no soul,” a netizen said.

“You have never said anything good about the government response. The thing is… there is nothing good about it. Wake up, Harry Roque. If there was something good about it, we wouldn’t be in this rolling ECQ MECQ status. Govt response still feels like it’s stuck in 2020,” another one said.

“RUDE. Major melt down si koya. #KalmaAkoLangTo no more. At ano naman ipagpapasalamat ng HCWs sa government response? Are you out of your mind,” one netizen added.

“Sana gamitin ng teachers ang meltdown video ni Harry Roque to teach kids about anger management, ethics in civil service, political opportunism, and citizen dialogue with public officials,” another one said.

FULL STORY: Leaked video shows Roque scolding doctors in IATF meeting