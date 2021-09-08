Isko Moreno tells Duterte to remove officials insensitive on people’s needs

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno appeals to President Rodrigo Duterte to fire people in the government who are inconsiderate and insensitive on the plight of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreno made the statement to express his frustration on the government’s decision to procure millions of face shields rather than medicines needed for COVID-19.

“Bilyon ang ginastos ninyo sa plastic na walang bisa pero wala tayong remdesivir, tocilizumab. Ni hindi ninyo maibigay yung marapat sa health worker. Tapos kung makapag-Pharmally kayo para kayong family,” he said during an event in Manila on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Isko Moreno: ‘Ang mayor hindi nag-iikot ikot sa mga pulitiko at partido’

“Ako ayaw ko ng away e Ang hirap kausap ng bingi. Sa atin, wala kasi silang idea. Sila namumuhay sa Disneyland, hindi na sa reality,” Moreno added.

Moreno also slammed officials who are insensitive to the plight of people in the middle of the pandemic.

“Namamatay ang tao, brad, nangangamatay ang tao, ako nananawagan ah gusto niyo lumuhod pa ako. Nananawagan ako sa inyo Mr. President tanggalin ninyo yung mga taong walang malasakit sa kapwa niya,” Moreno said.

READ ON: Robredo to resume talks with Pacquiao, Moreno after quarantine

Moreno also denied that his criticisms on face shields can be viewed as a political move.

“‘Wag na kayo makipagkulitan sa’kin. Walang bisa ang face shield, bakit ba yan pinipilit nyo? Gamot, gamot, gamot ang kailangan ng tao. Umiiyak ang mga nanay yung anak nila severe, umiiyak mga anak, apo, tiyuhin nila, kaibigan nila di mabigyan ng tamang lapat tapos ito politika,” he added.

Malacañang accused Moreno and Vice President Leni Robredo of politicking over their criticisms of the government’s COVID-19 response. (TDT)