Isko Moreno: ‘Ang mayor hindi nag-iikot ikot sa mga pulitiko at partido’ 

WITHOUT naming any politician or possible 2022 candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno took a swipe on those who are making rounds, forging political alliances ahead of the 2022 elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the sidelines of his State of the City Address on Thursday, Moreno was pressed about his decision for the 2022 elections.

“I will confront that question at the right time,” Moreno said.

The Manila Mayor, however, hinted that some politicians are already making rounds and forgetting that the COVID-19 pandemic is still our midst.

“This is not the right time for taking pictures, aligning partnership with politicians kasi ang mga pulitiko sila-sila lang ang nakikinabang,” Moreno told reporters in an ambush interview.

He also said it’s not good to see a local government official making rounds when his or her city or municipality is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But for the meantime, there’s July to September. And these are the months na kailangan ng taumbayan ang mayor nila nasa lungsod nila. Hindi nag-iikot ikot kung kani-kaninong pulitiko o partido,” he added.

Although he did not name the local leader, presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has been visiting places and politicians in the country.

She recently met with former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.

Sara has recently said that she is open to run for the 2022 presidential race.

Sara and Moreno are among the leading prefered presidential bets in the 2022 polls.

The Manila mayor placed second to Sara in Pulse Asia’s latest survey on preferred presidential and vice-presidential bets