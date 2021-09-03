Latest News

Robredo to resume talks with Pacquiao, Moreno after quarantine 

Vice President Leni Robredo will resume her talks with Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno once she’s finished with her quarantine after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.

Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said that Robredo is ready to speak again with the two possible 2022 presidential and vice-presidential bets after her quarantine.

Robredo already tested negative for COVID-19. 

“Siguro starting next week kapag tapos na siya sa quarantine, baka maghabol na ulit ng pag-schedule ng meeting doon sa mga kasalukuyang kausap ni VP Leni,” Gutierrez said.

“Nagpahayag naman si Senator Pacquiao na ngayong tapos na iyong kaniyang laban, bukas siya sa pakikipag-usap kay VP. So mase-schedule na rin iyan kapag nalampasan na namin itong problema sa quarantine at sa COVID,” he added.

Gutierrez said that Robredo is now focusing on her COVID-19 initiatives while on quarantine.

“Lahat naman ng mga usapan ongoing…So, babalitaan namin kayo kapag nagkaroon ng developments diyan. Definitely, kapag nag-announce si VP, isang malaking well, announcement iyon na ipapaalam namin sa lahat ng mga naghihintay,” he added.

Robredo has yet to make a decision on her 2022 plans. 

