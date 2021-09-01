Mura after Mahal’s death: “Parang namaalam ka pa sa akin”

It seems that Mahal had some sort of premonition and even gave her parting message to Mura the last time they met.

This was shared by Allan Padua, more popularly known by his showbiz name as “Mura”, following the death of one of his closest friends, Mahal.

According to Mura, Mahal previously paid a visit to him and spent the night at his place. Before leaving, Mahal said she will continue to be there for Mura even if she is gone.

RELATED STORY: ‘Mura’ initially thought Mahal’s death was fake news

“Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Huwag kang mag-alala, Mura. Kahit ano pasensyahan mo na itong konting tulong ko pero kahit matanda na ako’… Sabi nga niya, ‘Kahit wala na ako tutulungan pa rin kita’,” Mura recalled in a video posted by Aksyon Ko Bicol.

“Parang kakaiba di ba? Parang ‘yung namamaalam ka sa akin na ganon, dinaan lang namin sa biro-biro ‘yun,” he added.

Mura did not think it would be the last time he would see his close friend.

READ ON: ‘Yun na pala huli naming pagkikita’ Mura turns emotional after finding out Mahal’s death

“Magkaibigan talaga kami nun. Kami ang pinagtagpo ng panahon para magka-tandem kami sa TV,” Mura said.

Noeme Tesorero, popularly known in Philippine showbiz as ‘Mahal’ passed away at the age of 46. (NM)