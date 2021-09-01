‘Mura’ initially thought Mahal’s death was fake news

Actor “Mura” could not believe the untimely passing of his good friend “Mahal” that he even initially thought it was a mere fake news.

Allan Padua or more popularly known by his showbiz name as “Mura” said that he received a chat on Facebook on Tuesday night about Mahal’s passing, but dismissed it as “fake news.”

“Hindi naman ako naniniwala, sabi ko, wala naman dumadating sa kin na [balita],” Mura said in a video posted by Aksyon Ko Bicol.

RELATED STORY: ‘Yun na pala huli naming pagkikita’ Mura turns emotional after finding out Mahal’s death

“Lahat ng ka-chat ko nagtatanong sila, ‘totoo bang ganto?’ Sabi ko, ‘wag kayong maniwala diyan, fake news ‘yan,’ he added.

But later on, Mura was able to confirm the news after Mahal’s sister shared online about the unfortunate death.

“Nabigla rin ako kasi hindi ko rin maisip na ganun ang mangyari sa kanya. Ang lakas lakas niya nung pumunta siya dito,” Mura said.

READ ON: Filipino celebrity ‘Mahal’ passes away at 46

“Bigla eh. Di ko alam kung anong pakiramdam. Ang saya-saya namin dito nun e,” he added.

Noeme Tesorero, popularly known in Philippine showbiz as ‘Mahal’ passed away at the age of 46. (NM)

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/YNoc3fe25tk?t=607