‘Yun na pala huli naming pagkikita’ Mura turns emotional after finding out Mahal’s death

Mura or Allan Padua in real life is devastated after finding out that his friend and former showbiz partner Mahal or Noeme Tesorero has passed away on Tuesday.

Mura said that he has no idea on the fate of Mahal after she visited him in his province for a quick reunion.

He even recalled that Mahal said a number of things to him that appeared to be a premonition.

“Yun ang naalala ko na sinabi niya na kahit wala na siya tutulungan niya ko. Hindi pumasok sa isip ko na yun na pala ang huli naming pagkikita,” Mura said.

“Mahal sana masaya ka sa iyong paroroonan nagpapasalamat ako sayo dahil pinuntahan mo ako rito at binigyan mo ako ng tulong,” Mura said.

He also apologized for not being able to go to Mahal’s wake due to pandemic restrictions.

“Nakikiramay ako gusto ko man pumunta diyan pero paapaano mahirap ngayon pasensya na po kayo,” Mura said.

Mahal’s sister, Irene Tesorero broke the news that her sister died due to a gastro illness and COVID-19.

Mahal succumbed to death in a Batangas hospital. (TDT)