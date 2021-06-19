KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine for throwing used masks on roads

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning against the discarding of used face masks and gloves on roads and public places.

The force reminded the public, especially motorists, about Article 71 of UAE’s Traffic Law that prohibits littering on the roads.

Anyone who will be found dumping waste on roads will be slap with a fine AED 1,000 and six black points.

Abu Dhabi Police said dumping waste can lead to hazardous health and environmental risks that threaten the community as a whole.

The police added the proper way to dispose of a mask is to place it in a plastic bag and then put it in a garbage bin. (RA)