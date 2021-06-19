Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 1,000 fine for throwing used masks on roads

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning against the discarding of used face masks and gloves on roads and public places.

The force reminded the public, especially motorists, about Article 71 of UAE’s Traffic Law that prohibits littering on the roads.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: Dh 1000 (Php 13,562) fine for throwing masks, gloves on streets in UAE

Anyone who will be found dumping waste on roads will be slap with a fine AED 1,000 and six black points.

Abu Dhabi Police said dumping waste can lead to hazardous health and environmental risks that threaten the community as a whole.

READ ON: Motorists violating mask protocol can’t be fined in absentia- Dubai Police

The police added the proper way to dispose of a mask is to place it in a plastic bag and then put it in a garbage bin. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expo 2020 likely to generate thousands of jobs, boost UAE economy

1 hour ago

UAE residents warned against crowds, gatherings amidst rise COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Returning fully-vaccinated Filipinos in PH to undergo 7-day quarantine from June 22

2 hours ago

WATCH: How Abu Dhabi’s new COVID-19 scanners work?

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button