Sunday, June 7, 2020

Jun 07 20, 4:56 pm

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 07 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

KNOW THE LAW: Dh 1000 (Php 13,562) fine for throwing masks, gloves on streets in UAE

by | News

Jun. 07, 20 | 4:56 pm

(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the dumping of used face masks and gloves on roads, streets, and public facilities.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police noted the hazardous health and environmental risks that such dumping acts can pose on the community as a whole.

It added that dumping waste on roads would incur an AED1,000 fine and six traffic points.

RELATED STORY: Authorities to slap Dh1000 fine for motorists throwing used medical protective equipment on roads

Earlier, a statement from Sharjah Police issued a similar reminder against motorists littering on the roads.

“Throwing health supplies after using them such as gloves and masks affects the safety of community members and contributes to the transmission of infection to others,” said the statement from Sharjah Police.

Authorities reminded motorists of the provision within the UAE’s Traffic Law that prohibits littering on the roads.

“Where Article 71 of the Traffic Law stipulates the signing of a fine of one thousand dirhams (Dh1000) and the registration of six traffic points for anyone who throws trash from the vehicle,” said the reminder.

Jobs

Latest News

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 7, 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports
Published On  June 7, 2020
Victim of dummy Facebook account? Here are steps to properly report them as per DOJ
Published On  June 7, 2020
COVID-19: UAE reports higher number of recoveries (745) vs. new cases (540) for third day in a row
Published On  June 7, 2020
Close