KNOW THE LAW: Dh 1000 (Php 13,562) fine for throwing masks, gloves on streets in UAE

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...
Victim of dummy Facebook account? Here are steps to properly report them as per DOJ
The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) urged Filipinos to report the dummy accounts on Facebook bearing their name, following reports that netizens who have aired their grievances against the Anti-Terror Bill—particularly students, activities, and journalists—...
COVID-19: UAE reports higher number of recoveries (745) vs. new cases (540) for third day in a row
The UAE continues its streak of reporting more recoveries compared to new cases for the third day today, June 7, signifying huge improvements in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted...
Abu Dhabi resident currently stranded in Dubai following emirate-wide movement restrictions
Following Abu Dhabi's pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate. In the case of Pakistani...
(WAM) — Abu Dhabi Police has warned against the dumping of used face masks and gloves on roads, streets, and public facilities.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police noted the hazardous health and environmental risks that such dumping acts can pose on the community as a whole.
It added that dumping waste on roads would incur an AED1,000 fine and six traffic points.
Earlier, a statement from Sharjah Police issued a similar reminder against motorists littering on the roads.
“Throwing health supplies after using them such as gloves and masks affects the safety of community members and contributes to the transmission of infection to others,” said the statement from Sharjah Police.
Authorities reminded motorists of the provision within the UAE’s Traffic Law that prohibits littering on the roads.
“Where Article 71 of the Traffic Law stipulates the signing of a fine of one thousand dirhams (Dh1000) and the registration of six traffic points for anyone who throws trash from the vehicle,” said the reminder.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
