Motorists violating mask protocol can’t be fined in absentia- Dubai Police

Motorists who are violating the face mask protocol cannot be fined in absentia, the Dubai Police clarified.

The authority explained that fines do not apply to those who are alone in vehicles and the fines should be issued in person to offenders.

According to a report from Emarat Al Youm, the authority said anyone who has been issued a fine in absentia can refer to the General Department of Traffic.

Dubai Police furthered that the rule also applies to fines issued for violating the number of occupants allowed in a vehicle.

The authority added that this rule is also issued in person after ensuring that passengers are not members of the same family.

Wearing face masks is mandatory for people who are traveling with others in a private vehicle as well as commuters using public transport.

Meanwhile, the police warned that erring violators will be fined to protect the community and other members who adhere to safety protocols.

Dubai Police stressed that they are monitoring these violations in person, especially on workers’ buses, to ensure precautionary measures are followed.

It also urged the public to follow the instructions of the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority, Such as avoiding family gatherings, practice social distancing, and wearing face masks. (RA)

