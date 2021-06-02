Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Isko Moreno urges scrapping of mandatory ‘face shield’ policy

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno urges the national government to scrap the mandatory face shield policy.

“Ang face shield ay dapat ipatigil nang i-require sa general population at gamitin na lamang sa ospital upang makabawas sa gastusin at intindihin ng taumbayan,” Moreno said in a statement.

“Tayo na lang yata sa buong mundo ang nag-re-require ng face shield sa kalsada. Dapat pag-isipan uli ito,” he added.

The national government imposed the mandatory policy on December 2020 in addition to face mask policy.

Surveys also showed that Filipinos are compliant in wearing face masks but only 60 percent are following the mandatory face shield policy.

The country logged 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,240,716.

52,132 are active cases or people who are currently sick with the virus.

The death toll is at 21,158 after the health department confirmed 146 more deaths. (TDT)

