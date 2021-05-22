Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Authorities seized Php70 million fake face shields in Parañaque

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo from Facebook: Philippine Coast Guard

Authorities seized alleged smuggled and fake face shields worth Php70 million from China in Parañaque City on May 20.

The boxes of face shields were seized during a joint operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Coast Guard in a warehouse located at 83 Luzon Road, BF Homes, Parañaque City.

RELATED STORY: Raid ng NBI sa nagbebenta ng pekeng designer bags, huli sa Facebook Live

Photo from

The said warehouse believed to be the source of fake PPEs and other medical products in the market which was sourced from China.

The said personal protective equipment (PPE) did not pass appropriate inspection and may not be declared safe for use by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

BOC is set to destroy the alleged fake and smuggled PPE after proper investigation. (RA)

READ ON: UAE authorities seize fake designer bags, auto spare parts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: 1,596 new cases in UAE, total now at 554,516

18 mins ago

PH records 6,831 new COVID-19 infections

57 mins ago

Experience the taste of home-cooked Filipino food in a box with Kinahon

1 hour ago

Two metro stations to open on June 1

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button