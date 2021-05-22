Authorities seized Php70 million fake face shields in Parañaque

Authorities seized alleged smuggled and fake face shields worth Php70 million from China in Parañaque City on May 20.

The boxes of face shields were seized during a joint operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Coast Guard in a warehouse located at 83 Luzon Road, BF Homes, Parañaque City.

The said warehouse believed to be the source of fake PPEs and other medical products in the market which was sourced from China.

The said personal protective equipment (PPE) did not pass appropriate inspection and may not be declared safe for use by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

BOC is set to destroy the alleged fake and smuggled PPE after proper investigation. (RA)

