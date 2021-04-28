Latest NewsNewsTFT News

India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 200,000

The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in India surpassed the 200,000-mark, its Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

India reported 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 201,187.

India logged another record of 362,757 new infections bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 17.9 million.

India is struggling to contain the vicious second wave of infections which was linked to double-mutant variant discovered in the South Asian country.

Some hospitals are turning away patients due to lack of oxygen supplies, hospital beds and medicines needed by COVID-19 patients.

Bodies of COVID-19 victims begin to pile up as funeral pyres spilled over sidewalks, parks and open spaces in Delhi.

Several countries began to send help to India to help the country fight the pandemic. (RA0

 

