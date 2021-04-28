DOH: Travel ban in India covers returning Overseas Filipinos

The Department of Health clarified that the temporary ban imposed on travelers from India also covers Filipinos in the South Asian country.

The ban will take effect on April 29 and will end on May 14.

Travelers who are already in transit and those who will arrive in the Philippines before Thursday are exempted.

“Napag-desisyunan that even our fellow Filipinos, hindi muna natin papapasukin for this temporary period,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“This is just so that we can be able to ensure na ma-guard natin ‘yung borders natin,” she added.

Several countries have already banned travelers from India as it battles a new coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed its system.

Experts fear that the double mutant virus from India is driving the surge.

“Mag-iingat tayo kasi nakikita na natin ‘yung nangyayari sa kanila at ayaw na natin na magkaroon pa ng enabler ang ibang variants na pumasok dito sa ating bansa para makapag-cause pa ng further transmission ng sakit,” she said.

The DOH also called on the public to continue adhering to public health protocols to protect themselves from the virus.

350,000 new cases were recorded there on Tuesday alone — has driven a surge in global cases to 147.7 million. (TDT)