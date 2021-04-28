Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Asian man on trial for forging Emirates ID card

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

An Asian man is now under trial at a criminal court after it was discovered that he is forging his Emirates ID card.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the 31-year-old man presented an Emirates ID card to a security guard at the gate of an office located in a construction site in the Al Mankhool area two weeks ago.

RELATED STORY: Authorities seize over 300,000 fake goods worth AED7.3 million in Ajman

The guard told the police that out of the six people who approached him to enter the office, one showed a fake one.

The guard checked the ID on his computer, using the governmental system provided to him, and discovered that the ID was forged.

He, later on, called the police and reported the incident. A team from the Department of Investigation arrived at the scene and arrested the defendant.

READ ON: Man who buys fake passport for AED13,000 caught in Dubai airport

Authorities discovered that the ID had been faked. The man admitted that he forged the ID to stay in the country and find work.

His case is now with the public prosecution. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE residents told to stay away from flash flood areas as heavy rains, hail continue

2 hours ago

Dubai to intensify inspections on food establishments

2 hours ago

TikTok creator faces 6 month jail, Dh5,000 fine for fake gunshot, screaming video

2 hours ago

India’s COVID-19 death toll tops 200,000

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button