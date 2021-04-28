Asian man on trial for forging Emirates ID card

An Asian man is now under trial at a criminal court after it was discovered that he is forging his Emirates ID card.

In a report on the Khaleej Times, the 31-year-old man presented an Emirates ID card to a security guard at the gate of an office located in a construction site in the Al Mankhool area two weeks ago.

The guard told the police that out of the six people who approached him to enter the office, one showed a fake one.

The guard checked the ID on his computer, using the governmental system provided to him, and discovered that the ID was forged.

He, later on, called the police and reported the incident. A team from the Department of Investigation arrived at the scene and arrested the defendant.

Authorities discovered that the ID had been faked. The man admitted that he forged the ID to stay in the country and find work.

His case is now with the public prosecution. (TDT)