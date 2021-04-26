Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Authorities seize over 300,000 fake goods worth AED7.3 million in Ajman

Over 300,000 counterfeit goods of various international brands worth Dh7,319,268 were seized by the Ajman Department of Economic Development during the first quarter of the year.

Saud Sultan Al-Shammari, Director of the Supervision and Commercial Protection Department at the department, said it was part of the government body’s intensified inspections on various types of businesses in the emirate to ensure commercial protection for both investors and consumers.

The intensified inspection drives coincide with the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the authority observed a three percent decrease in their infringements following its efforts to combat commercial fraud and protect intellectual property rights.

Ajman DED has also launched a new service that allows trademark owners to safeguard their trademarks.

Moreover, authorities received 350 restriction requests during the first quarter of 2021.

The authority also observed a decrease on complaints with 730 reports, a 44 percent decrease from 1,306 complaints from last year.

The campaign also increased 25 percent uptick in inspection drives in the first quarter of the year, a 166 percent increase, as compared to the same period last year. (RA)

