Man who buys fake passport for AED13,000 caught in Dubai airport

A 25-year-old Arab visitor was apprehended at the Dubai International Airport and is now facing trial for forging government official seals and attempting to board a Europe-bound flight using a fake European Union (EU) passport last January.

An airport security coordinator discovered that the traveler’s boarding pass was null and void.

The man was holding a fake EU passport, which grants access to a person to enter European countries without a visa.

Investigation revealed that government seals used in the passport were forged.

The man initially said that he’s not aware of the fake passport, but he later admitted that he bought the passport from his friend for 3,000 euros or approximately AED13,000 last year.

Forgery of official documents in the UAE may send a person to 10 years in jail and a lifetime ban to the UAE.

