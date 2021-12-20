LOOK: Santa Claus spreads Christmas spirit at Expo 2020

Santa Claus spread warmth at Expo 2020 Dubai ahead of Christmas day.

The jolly old fellow was seen at the Finland pavilion this week.

“It’s just great to be here at this massive event in Dubai,” Santa said, adding, ” I am meeting children and people from various parts of the world. Many have told me that they are expecting me on their doorsteps on Christmas Eve.”

“I have been growing my beard, mustache and hair from… [appears to be thinking] I actually don’t remember; I am very old now to remember,” Santa said.

There is no idea precisely how old Santa is. “I myself don’t know my age, but I love everyone and am always on a mission to spread happiness.”

Father Christmas was supposed to have a meet and greet at the pavilion until December 22. However, the organizers announced on Sunday that his visit to the pavilion was cut short.

“To ensure the safety of visitors to the Finland pavilion and to make sure Santa is fit, healthy and back in Lapland in time to deliver Christmas presents, we have had to cut Santa’s visit to Expo 2020 Dubai short by a couple of days,” it tweeted.

“If you missed your chance to meet him this time around, share your Christmas wishes with us, and we will make sure Santa reads them before the big day.”