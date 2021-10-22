WATCH: Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee atop Ain Dubai 

Dubai Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum grabbed netizens attention again after sipping coffee on top of an Ain Dubai pod, the world’s largest entertainment Ferris wheel.

He shared the video on his Instagram account on Thursday enjoying the spectacular view of Dubai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The video went viral on social media platforms as Ain Dubai (Eye of Dubai) officially opened its doors to tourists and visitors on October 21.

Ain Dubai wrote on Twitter, “Ain Dubai’s very first guests are having an awesome time 250m over Dubai! Welcome to our wheel!”

Tickets have been put up for sale to the public on the website www.aindubai.com.

Ain Dubai offers experience of a sunset scene, unique festive experiences in addition to the benefits from event offers and customized packages for companies.