Filipino students in UAE triumph in Sharjah photography competition

Two talented Filipino students from The New Filipino Private School in Sharjah have earned recognition in the prestigious photography competition, “I am at Sharjah Museums.”

Haezekiah Vyi-Jie M. Arevalo, grade 8, and Jane Vione Legaspi Francisco, grade 10, were celebrated for their creative work that captured the essence of Sharjah’s rich heritage.

Arevalo’s winning photograph titled “Structures of Faith” and Francisco’s “Art of Diverse Materials” were showcased at the Bait Al Naboodah Museum, a landmark in Sharjah’s cultural landscape.

The competition, organized by the Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, invited entries from private and public schools across the emirate “to explore Sharjah Museums through their lenses.”

“This achievement is a testament to the vibrant Filipino student community in Sharjah, showcasing their contribution to the cultural and artistic landscape of the UAE,” The New Filipino Private School said in a statement.