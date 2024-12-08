Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino students in UAE triumph in Sharjah photography competition

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago

Two talented Filipino students from The New Filipino Private School in Sharjah have earned recognition in the prestigious photography competition, “I am at Sharjah Museums.”

Haezekiah Vyi-Jie M. Arevalo, grade 8, and Jane Vione Legaspi Francisco, grade 10, were celebrated for their creative work that captured the essence of Sharjah’s rich heritage.

Janae photo exhibit

Arevalo’s winning photograph titled “Structures of Faith” and Francisco’s “Art of Diverse Materials” were showcased at the Bait Al Naboodah Museum, a landmark in Sharjah’s cultural landscape.

Haezekiah photo exhibit

The competition, organized by the Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, invited entries from private and public schools across the emirate “to explore Sharjah Museums through their lenses.”

“This achievement is a testament to the vibrant Filipino student community in Sharjah, showcasing their contribution to the cultural and artistic landscape of the UAE,” The New Filipino Private School said in a statement.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin55 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 12 08 at 2.14.53 PM

Filipino artistry honored at ‘Tropical Lightscapes’ exhibit in Rome

2 hours ago
UAE flag sunrise

UAE establishes new ‘Ministry of Family,’ Sheikh Mohammed announces

3 hours ago
Maricar Reyes

Maricar Reyes on overcoming mistakes: Take full accountability, finish strong

4 hours ago
GeMEYEqW4AAvgFA

Dubai set to become year-round pedestrian-friendly city under new project

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button