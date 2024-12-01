FeatureLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Canada-based Filipino journalist Rhea Santos featured in ’75 Faces of Migration’

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Rhea Santos/FB

Filipino broadcast journalist Rhea Santos, now based in Canada, is among the 75 Faces of Migration in the country, an initiative celebrating the inspiring stories of Filipinos and Filipino-Canadians.

Jointly launched by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, the project highlights 75 remarkable stories in honor of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“I am humbled to be part of the 75 Filipinos in Canada chosen for the project 75 Faces of Migration. This is one of the many undertakings of our Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to mark 75 years of strong bilateral relations between the two countries,” Santos expressed her thanks in a Facebook post.

Santos, known for her 19-year career in Philippine television as co-anchor of “Unang Hirit” and host of programs like “Reporter’s Notebook” and “Tunay na Buhay,” took a bold step in 2019 to start a new chapter in Canada.

She enrolled in a two-year Broadcast and Online Journalism program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby, and is now a video journalist and news anchor for OMNI News Filipino, a TV company based in Canada.

“I took a leap of faith in 2019 and never expected that I will be back doing the profession I love,” Santos shared. “In an industry full of uncertainty, I am thankful for the opportunity to do this each day. Most of all, thank you to our ‘kababayans’ who continue to entrust their stories. You inspire me to be better every day.”

Adding to the recognition, her portrait—painted by Filipino artist Gio Sampayan—will be incorporated into a mural at the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines.

“It is also with great honour and gratitude to have a portrait painted by a local artist from the Philippines, Gio Sampayan. I was told that the piece will be integrated into the mural at the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines. I’m deeply overwhelmed,” Santos added.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 30T115002.708

UAE petrol prices announced for December 2024

18 hours ago
jam anthony

Anthony Jennings confirms split with non-showbiz girlfriend; denies involvement of Maris Racal

19 hours ago
Marcos sona 1

Marcos to Filipinos on Bonifacio Day: Help liberate PH from hunger, corruption, criminality

20 hours ago
rta bus generic

UAE Eid Al Etihad: Public transport service hours extended; free public parking announced

23 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button