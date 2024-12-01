Canada-based Filipino journalist Rhea Santos featured in ’75 Faces of Migration’

Filipino broadcast journalist Rhea Santos, now based in Canada, is among the 75 Faces of Migration in the country, an initiative celebrating the inspiring stories of Filipinos and Filipino-Canadians.

Jointly launched by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, the project highlights 75 remarkable stories in honor of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“I am humbled to be part of the 75 Filipinos in Canada chosen for the project 75 Faces of Migration. This is one of the many undertakings of our Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to mark 75 years of strong bilateral relations between the two countries,” Santos expressed her thanks in a Facebook post.

Santos, known for her 19-year career in Philippine television as co-anchor of “Unang Hirit” and host of programs like “Reporter’s Notebook” and “Tunay na Buhay,” took a bold step in 2019 to start a new chapter in Canada.

She enrolled in a two-year Broadcast and Online Journalism program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby, and is now a video journalist and news anchor for OMNI News Filipino, a TV company based in Canada.

“I took a leap of faith in 2019 and never expected that I will be back doing the profession I love,” Santos shared. “In an industry full of uncertainty, I am thankful for the opportunity to do this each day. Most of all, thank you to our ‘kababayans’ who continue to entrust their stories. You inspire me to be better every day.”

Adding to the recognition, her portrait—painted by Filipino artist Gio Sampayan—will be incorporated into a mural at the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines.

“It is also with great honour and gratitude to have a portrait painted by a local artist from the Philippines, Gio Sampayan. I was told that the piece will be integrated into the mural at the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines. I’m deeply overwhelmed,” Santos added.