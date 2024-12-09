UAE public holidays in 2025: Plan your year ahead!

The UAE’s public holidays for this year have officially concluded with almost a week-long, grand celebration of the 53rd UAE National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

Now, it’s time to turn the page and start planning for the public holidays in 2025.

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), public holidays may mean a lot of things. They’re a chance to take a break, enjoy some downtime, and connect with the UAE’s culture, heritage, and traditions—plus, they’re perfect for getting that work-life balance we all need!

What’s on the calendar for 2025?

Through Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024, the UAE government has officially announced the public holiday schedule for both the public and private sectors in the coming year.

With seven confirmed holidays, residents can look forward to at least 12 days off in 2025.

Additionally, starting January 1, 2025, residents will enjoy more long weekends, as the resolution grants the Cabinet the authority to “transfer any public holiday to the beginning or end of the week.”

This means that if a holiday falls on a weekend, it can be moved to either Friday or Monday, with the exception of the Eid holidays. However, public holidays cannot be rescheduled if they coincide with another holiday or fall on a weekend.

First holiday of the year

While the last holiday for 2024 has just capped off, residents, especially OFWs, won’t have to wait long for their next well-deserved break. The country will kick off the year with a public holiday on January 1, 2025, to celebrate the New Year.

Just like any other OFW, Stefani Mantua, who has only been in the UAE for eight months, expressed her excitement about celebrating the New Year with her family in Dubai for the first time.

“We are a family of 20 members here in the UAE, and all of us are OFWs. We still want to make it special despite some family members being in the Philippines. We plan to make the most out of it—of course, with a get-together, some OG Filipino food, and maybe a karaoke night,” Mantua shared.

Every New Year’s Eve, the UAE comes alive with stunning fireworks at iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, drawing large crowds to celebrate and ring in the new year. Stay tuned for announcements and seize the opportunity to celebrate and bond with loved ones. Be sure to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots!

Predicted holidays

While dates for some holidays have already been announced, a few are still subject to change based on moon sightings.

These include the Eid Al Fitr forecasted to fall from March 31 to April 2, 2025; the Arafat Day on May 30, 2025; the Eid Al Adha from May 31 to June 2, 2025; the Islamic New Year on June 27, 2025; as well as Prophet Mohammed’s birthday on September 1, 2025. If Ramadan lasts the full 30 days, the 30th day will be added to the Eid Al Fitr holiday, extending it into a four-day break.

The Eid Al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, offers a well-deserved break and a joyous occasion after a month of prayer and fasting.

For Mary Neil Honor, it’s an opportunity to unwind and explore new places. While she doesn’t always have the holiday on the exact day of Eid, she ensures to take time off on another day.

“Long holiday breaks—chances are high to go somewhere,” Honor shared. “I spend them visiting historical places, meeting friends, or spending time with my family.”

Traveling during long holidays is a popular trend in the UAE, especially for OFWs. Many explore visa-free destinations like Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, or enjoy local tours in the scenic mountains of Hatta, Khor Fakkan, and Jebel Jais.

During the Eid Al Fitr in April this year, the Dubai International Airport welcomed around 3 million passengers, while public transport saw 5.9 million commuters, highlighting the holiday travel rush.

Year-end holiday

A fitting finale to the year, both Mantua and Honor considered the UAE National Day as one of their most memorable holidays in the UAE.

“My mom and I used to go out every year to celebrate it. You can see how much they prepared for it—the performances, beautiful decorations, and people enjoying the holiday,” Honor said.

With dazzling fireworks displays and cultural festivities across the country, National Day is a celebration not just for citizens, but for everyone in the UAE to enjoy.

For Mantua, the moment brought a sense of nostalgia, especially when she passed by the Eid Al Etihad parade at City Walk, reminding her of the Filipino Fiesta back home.

As the UAE commemorates the union of the seven emirates, the 54th UAE National Day will be celebrated from December 2 to 3, 2025.

With the public holiday lineup for 2025 now officially announced, OFWs have plenty to look forward to. Whether it’s reconnecting with loved ones, exploring the UAE, or simply taking a breather, the year ahead offers ample opportunities to find a balance between work and leisure. It’s never too early to start planning how to make the most of these upcoming breaks!