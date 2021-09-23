Wedding coordinator who ‘scammed’ newlywed couple in Cebu attempts to commit suicide

The wedding coordinator who was accused of duping a newlywed couple out of their cash attempted to commit suicide, according to a report of Sunstar Cebu.

This came after a video of the bride, Cherry Pie Purisima, weeping outside their supposed venue went viral.

According to the video uploader named Tonskie Elsisura, the couple was shocked after finding out that the venue was closed and no booking was made for their wedding reception on Wednesday, September 22.

It was said that the couple had paid PHP65,000 cash to the wedding coordinator named Naser Fuentes.

Fuentes attended last-minute preparations on the morning of the wedding day itself, but the couple could not reach him by lunchtime.

“Then by lunch time nawala na si Naser at di na macontact, but we assumed maybe busy sya pagdecorate ng venue. So after sa church, nagproceed proceed sila sa venue pero pagdating doon ay sarado. Walang handa, wala lahat,” Elsisura wrote in mixed Cebuano and English.

Fuentes reportedly lives alone in a rented apartment in Consolacion, Cebu.