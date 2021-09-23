WATCH: Bride breaks down after being ‘scammed’ by wedding coordinator

A video of a bride weeping outside their supposed wedding reception in Minglanilla, Cebu after they were allegedly scammed by their wedding coordinator.

The viral video was taken on Wednesday afternoon, according to the video uploader named Tonskie Elsisura.

Elsisura said the couple was shocked after finding out that the wedding venue was closed.

He added that the management of the establishment said there was no booked event that day.

The wedding coordinator attended last-minute preparations on the morning of the wedding day, but the couple could not reach him by lunchtime.

“Then by lunch time nawala na si Naser at di na macontact, but we assumed maybe busy sya pagdecorate ng venue. So after sa church, nagproceed proceed sila sa venue pero pagdating doon ay sarado. Walang handa, wala lahat,” Elsisura wrote in mixed Cebuano and English.

“According sa couple, fully paid na daw sila sa coordinator na si Naser Fuentes,” he added.