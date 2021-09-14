UAE residents may look forward to long weekends in October, December 

The UAE residents may enjoy a three-day weekend in October on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This will likely fall from October 21 (Thurs) until October 23 (Sat).

Later this year a four-day holiday from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4 is also likely on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

The last long weekend was marked in July during Eid Al Adha when residents had a six-day break from Monday, July 19 (the Day of Arafah) to Saturday, July 24. It was the longest break for residents this year.