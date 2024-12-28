New Year, New Me: How to kickstart your 2025

Christmas Day has come and gone, and now it’s time to ring in a brand-new holiday — the arrival of a fresh year! It’s the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button, reflect on past accomplishments, and dream bigger about what’s possible in the year ahead.

Many are looking forward to some well-deserved rest with the announcement of the public holiday on January 1, 2025. But for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), this isn’t just a break — it’s a chance to turn the page and start anew, tackling goals and dreams that might have been put on hold.

Now is the time to embrace change, set exciting resolutions, and explore all the possibilities 2025 has to offer. With so much energy and optimism in the air, there’s just one burning question left: How are you going to make 2025 your best year yet?

A New Year’s tradition

As 2024 comes to a close, you’ve probably already jotted down a list of things you want to change and achieve in the coming year. Whether it’s big career goals, healthier habits, or new hobbies, the key is to set realistic and inspiring goals that motivate lasting change.

For Kevin Caile Hallare, a marketing specialist, self-appreciation is a priority this year. “I’m going to celebrate even the smallest successes I achieve because I used to forget to celebrate those moments,” Hallare shared. “Treating myself to nice things is not just an act of appreciation but also a source of motivation to keep going.”

Also setting a personal goal for 2025, Cami Manalo, a UAE-based writer, aims to improve her cooking skills, inspired by her recent marriage to a chef. She plans to try one new recipe each week, aiming for consistent improvement. “I want to improve—not just for my husband, but also because I want to cook for my family and friends too,” she said.

As OFWs set their plans in motion, UAE-based Feng Shui expert Master Hang and Filipino astrologer Resti Santiago offer insights on how to tap into emerging trends and practices, serving as a guide to a year of growth, opportunity, and personal transformation.

Major trends in 2025

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Master Hang, the 31st-generation Zhengyi Taoist and Feng Shui consultant to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Qasim, stressed that smart living will continue to dominate in 2025, making homes and workplaces more convenient and efficient.

“Proficiency in these technologies and adaptability to change will be vital in 2025. Smart living solutions, from intelligent homes to automated workplaces, will enhance convenience and drive efficiency across industries,” Master Hang said.

Green and sustainable lifestyles are also set to thrive. Eco-friendly products, renewable energy, and environmental innovations will gain momentum as awareness of climate change grows.

In addition, mental, physical, and spiritual well-being will take center stage, with ancient practices like meditation, yoga, Tai Chi, and Qigong gaining popularity. “These practices promote balance and harmony,” he said. “By prioritizing both spiritual growth and physical health, people can achieve holistic wellness and a deeper sense of fulfillment.”

Attracting good fortune

According to the Chinese calendar, 2025 is the Year of Yǐ Sì, which blends the Wood and Fire elements. Master Hang shared that lucky colors include green and teal (growth and vitality) for the wood element, red and orange (motivation and prosperity) for the fire element, and beige, yellow and brown (stability and grounding) for the earth element.

Practical tips to enhance your daily routine include adding plants like bamboo and using crystals such as citrine to attract positive energy. He also emphasized the importance of decluttering spaces and practicing daily gratitude rituals to create a sense of abundance and fresh beginnings.

Meanwhile, Santiago recommended aligning one’s New Year’s resolution with the astrological forecast to

better anticipate good fortune.

“That way we can tap into the energy of the year while we focus our mind on what is feasible,” he told The Filipino Times, adding that OFWs can use it as a guide when making big and important decisions.

Santiago shared his astrological forecast for each zodiac sign for 2025, offering insights tailored to help

individuals align their goals and decisions with the unique energies of the year ahead.

Advice for UAE residents, OFWs

Planning for a fruitful year, Master Hang advised OFWs to take proactive steps in maintaining their well-being and success by building a strong support network, investing in skill building, and maintaining a

work-life balance.

On the other hand, Filipino entrepreneur and financial expert Lyndon Magsino offered tips for OFWs who plan to save and invest in 2025, stressing the importance of setting clear financial goals, sticking to a realistic budget, and building an emergency fund.

“It is important to track our expenses using budgeting. I personally recommend automating your 20% savings by setting up auto-debit arrangements to transfer a fixed amount monthly to your savings

accounts,” he said.

The “PISO Master” author also recommended educating oneself about smart investing and avoiding unnecessary debt. “Use credit responsibly. Pay off credit card balances in full every month, and avoid taking loans unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

Health and well-being, financial stability, and career growth are just a few of the priorities OFWs focus on as a new year approaches. But remember, each year offers a fresh opportunity to reinvent yourself and embrace the changes you’ve always desired. By combining resolutions, guidance from experts, and staying open to new trends, you can craft a path that’s uniquely yours. So go ahead—mix, match, and take charge!

After all, the secret to a “New You” starts with the choices you make today.