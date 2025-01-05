Bagong taon ay magbagong-buhay: Make 2025 your best year yet

As we welcome the new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our lives and dive into the exciting opportunities ahead. 2025 isn’t just another year; it’s a beacon of hope and a chance for transformation that many of us have been waiting for.

For OFWs, this is incredibly powerful, as it’s not only about personal dreams but also about uplifting families back home. Each step they take in pursuit of personal growth and well-being resonates far beyond their own lives, creating that ripple effect of meaningful change, as they say.

So, whether you’re aiming to adopt a vibrant, healthier lifestyle, prioritize your mental well-being, or unlock new skills to supercharge your career, remember: the adventure should begin now!

Mas healthy, mas happy

In a recent “Tanong ng Bayan” post, a striking 53% of those who responded to the question “Ngayong 2025, ano ang balak mong gawin para mas ma-improve pa ang iyong sarili?” chose to have a renewed focus on maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

Take Mina Dela Cruz, for example. As an Operations Excellence Executive at a marketing and communications company in Dubai, the beginning of the new year symbolizes her newfound commitment to being more health-conscious.

“Ngayong pumasok ang 2025, parang mas nagkaroon ako ng will na bigyan ng atensyon ang health ko. I admit that in the previous years, nabalewala ko siya somehow maybe dahil na rin sa pressure sa work. But I know that with the right attitude, kaya kong mas alagaan pa ang sarili ko while still doing my best sa trabaho,” she shared with The Filipino Times.

She said that she now intends to be mindful of what she eats and to start a daily exercise routine to get back in shape. She is even considering enrolling in a gym class to enhance her fitness!

But Mina isn’t alone. Many OFWs in the UAE face the same challenge: juggling long hours at work with the desire to stay fit. While feeling a bit worn out can be a valid excuse, it still shouldn’t dictate one’s fitness journey.

For those clocking in long hours, starting small is key. A few minutes of simple exercises each day can make a big difference. Consider walking to work to sneak in some physical activity, or why not jog around a nearby park? Following a 30-minute fitness routine on YouTube can also be an energizing way to stay active. The important thing is to keep moving.

Mental health is also wealth

While physical health often takes center stage, we can’t overlook the equally crucial role of mental well-being — especially for OFWs navigating life far from home.

According to LinkedIn and life coach Wandalyn Tan-Calupig, OFWs face three mental health challenges represented by the letter “S”: stress from overwork; struggles to balance work, life, and family; and silent depression.

“OFWs often juggle multiple responsibilities, leading to physical and emotional exhaustion. [Also], being away from loved ones can intensify the stress of managing professional and personal priorities… Many OFWs keep their emotional struggles to themselves, which can manifest in physical illnesses or worsen mental health over time,” she said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

To better take care of their mental health this year, she advised OFWs to follow the so-called 3Ps – pause and take five to 10 minutes daily for mindfulness; pray; and pay attention to what your body is telling you.

“Allow yourself moments of stillness each day to recharge and refocus. Pray, journal and take deep breaths to inhale God’s love and exhale every doubt, fear and worry,” Tan-Calupig said. “Whether it’s the need for more sleep, rest, or joyful activities, pay attention to what your body is telling you.”

Riel Fajardo, an Operations Specialist in Dubai, has a refreshing philosophy when it comes to nurturing mental health: it’s all about small, manageable steps rather than chasing after ambitious, long-term goals.

“Simple lang ang gusto kong gawin to care for my mental health — maglaan ng kahit 30 minutes daily para mag-journal or maglakad sa labas. It helps me process my thoughts and feel grounded kahit gaano ka-busy sa work,” he told The Filipino Times.

“After work, I also try not to do anything work-related unless it’s really important or necessary. It helps me detach and recharge. Feeling ko, once matutunan ko ito, mas magkakaroon ako ng excitement sa work kasi may clear pause and balance,” said Riel.

When upskilling is the way up

As OFWs focus on nurturing their mental health and creating a balanced lifestyle, there’s also this golden opportunity on the horizon: upskilling.

“Upskilling is essential in today’s rapidly evolving world, especially with the rise of AI and advancements in technology,” Tan-Calupig emphasized. “Continuous learning ensures you remain irreplaceable in your field, enabling you to grow your income, expand your impact, and enhance your influence.”

Thanks to a wealth of online courses and workshops, OFWs can seamlessly weave learning into their busy lives, balancing work commitments with personal growth. These flexible learning options make it easy to pick up new skills without losing sight of day-to-day responsibilities.

Tan-Calupig highlighted the importance of cultivating soft skills such as communication and leadership to complement OFWs’ technical expertise.

“Connect with a coach to receive personalized guidance and accelerate your growth,” she said, noting that by committing to becoming just 1% better every day, OFWs can invest their time, money, and energy into flourishing in every aspect of their lives.

As the new year unfolds, a world of transformation awaits each of us. For OFWs, this potential is even more profound. They just have to take that first step — embracing new challenges, connecting with their passions, and believing in their ability to create a brighter future.

So, ka-TFT, ready ka na ba to meet the best version of yourself this 2025?