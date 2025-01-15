Dubai among top holiday destination picks for Filipinos, says Cebu Pacific

Thinking about where your next adventure will take you?

Cebu Pacific’s list of top local and international destinations for Filipinos during the holiday season might just inspire you, as reported by Inquirer Plus.

According to Cebu Pacific, Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo were favorites for families reuniting during the Christmas and New Year break last month. For beach lovers and food enthusiasts, Boracay and Bacolod remained top picks as well, the Gokongwei-led budget airline added.

Looking beyond Philippine shores, Cebu Pacific noted that many Filipinos booked flights to Dubai, Narita, Singapore, and Bangkok, with Hong Kong emerging as the top international destination.

“Dubai attracts Filipinos with its iconic skyscrapers, desert safaris, and the vibrant festivities of the Dubai Shopping Festival in December.

“What makes Dubai even more inviting this season is the opportunity for many Filipinos to reunite with their distant relatives, as it is home to a large and growing community of overseas Filipino workers,” Cebu Pacific explained.