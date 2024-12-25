Metro Manila Film Festival entries kick off today, Dec. 25; 3 films to screen in Middle East

The 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), starts today, December 25, featuring 10 locally produced films across a diverse range of genres, including fantasy, thriller, action, drama, comedy, horror, and musical.

This year’s film festival, themed “Sinesigla sa Singkwenta,” will run until January 7, 2025. According to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, seven of the film entries are rated suitable for family viewing, while the others are intended for mature audiences.

“As we move forward to another 50 years, let us support and promote the MMFF and our local film industry, encouraging Filipino filmmakers to create meaningful, impactful films that resonate with audiences both locally and globally,” Don Artes, MMDA acting chairman and MMFF chair, stated in a press release.

To honor exceptional talent and creativity, the most outstanding films and performances will be recognized at the “Gabi ng Parangal,” which is slated for December 27.

As the MMFF 2024 unfolds, here are the 10 official entries, three of which are reported to be screened in the Middle East next month:

Green Bones by GMA Pictures – Genre: Drama | MTRCB Rating: PG

And The Breadwinner Is by Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company – Genre: Comedy-Drama | MTRCB Rating: PG

Hold Me Close by Viva Films, Ninuno Media – Genre: Romance-Fantasy | MTRCB Rating: PG

Espantaho by Quantum Films, Cineko Productions, Purple Bunny Productions – Genre: Horror | MTRCB Rating: PG

Isang Himala by Kapitol Films, UXS – Genre: Musical | MTRCB Rating: PG

My Future You by Regal Entertainment – Genre: Romance | MTRCB Rating: G

The Kingdom by APT Entertainment, Mzet Productions, MediaQuest – Genre: Action-Adventure | MTRCB Rating: PG

Topakk by Nathan Studios, Strawdog Studios, FUSEE – Genre: Action-Thriller | MTRCB Rating: R-16

Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital by Reality MM Studios – Genre: Horror | MTRCB Rating: R-13

Uninvited by Mentorque Productions, Project 8 Projects – Genre: Thriller | MTRCB Rating: R-16

Want to know which films are set for screening in the Middle East? Check them out below:

Hold Me Close

This enchanting romantic fantasy, starring Carlo Aquino and Julia Barretto, follows the journey of Woody, a man on a quest to find the perfect place to settle down after exploring various corners of the world. His travels lead him to Japan, where he encounters an extraordinary woman named Lynlyn, who possesses a remarkable gift: the ability to sense whether someone will bring her happiness or harm.

The Kingdom

This action-adventure drama explores the political dynamics of the Kingdom of Kalayaan, a reimagined Philippines that has never been colonized. Central to the story is Lakan Makisig, the king facing a succession crisis when his favored daughter is kidnapped. Starring Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual, the film delves into themes of loyalty and power amidst rising tensions.

Uninvited

This gripping revenge thriller tells the story of Lilia, a heartbroken mother on a mission to avenge her daughter’s murder by a billionaire. Posing as Eva, she infiltrates an exclusive elite circle, uncovering secrets and seeking justice during a high-stakes party. The film features performances by Vilma Santos, Nadine Lustre, and Aga Muhlach.