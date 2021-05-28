WATCH: Two bees trying to open Fanta bottle cap

‘Busy as a bee’ and ‘buzzing around’ are common terms of highlighting speedy activity in the human world. However, nature still has a lot of surprises to reveal to the world –including something common as opening a bottle — in which the bees are showing the way.

An unusual video that ‘buzzed’ the social platforms on the Internet in this regard highlighted two bees unscrewing the cap off a soft drink bottle.

While bees normally search for honey from flowers before buzzing off to their hives to deposit their collection, the viral video of the two bees indulging in this unusual activity — of displaying insect power and intellect – became a huge attraction for viewers across social media platforms who were left awestruck at the tiny stingers’ unique feat.

The video clip of this ‘bee duo’ – which has since been viewed probably millions of times on the Internet – was shot by a person who managed to capture the moment when the two tiny bees joined forces to tackle the cap that is bigger than their collective size.

While the person filming that video was left stunned by what he had captured on film, the video going viral on the Internet had left netizens gaping in astonishment.

Described as a ‘bee evolution’, this bee(utiful) video was reported to have been filmed in São Paulo, Brazil last week, though it went viral on Wednesday, May 26.

