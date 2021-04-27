FeatureLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: ‘Takeaway’ community pantry opens in Manila

Photos from Facebook: Isko Moreno Domagoso

The trend of opening community pantries that showcase the spirit of the Filipino bayanihan continue in Manila with another unique concept.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso featured a project led by the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) at Barangay 89 which saw several pre-packed meals prepared for free for those who have yet to eat for the day.

The ‘takeaway’ community pantry concept fed 112 individuals during its first wave.

“Ang Pre-packed Meal na Community Pantry na ito ay para sa kanilang mga nasasakupan, botante man ng barangay o hindi. Sa inisyal na pagsisimula ng proyekta ay 112 na katao ang nakatanggap ng pre-packed meal. Para sa Wave 1 ng kanilang proyekto ay laman ng pre-packed meal ang ulam na mechado, kanin at ubas,” said Moreno.

The Mayor shared that there will be another wave of the pre-packed meals and reminded residents to practice preventive measures if they plan to visit the said community pantry.

“Paalala din ng mga SK na huwag kalimutang magsuot ng face mask at face shield, at pagpapanatili ng isang metrong distansya sa bawat isa,” said Moreno.

