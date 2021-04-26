Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Maguindanao opens ‘palengke-like’ community pantry

The spirit of bayanihan among Filipinos continues to shine with the emergence of community pantries in the Philippines.

One notable pantry that sprung up is at Datu Saudi-Ampatuan at Maguindanao.

This community pantry featured fresh meat and vegetables akin to ones sold at the markets and are given for free for those who need food supplies.

Items included chicken, fish, vegetables, fruits, bread, and even other household items such as soap and detergents.

Tons of residents flocked to the Maguinanado community pantry that was planned by local officials.

