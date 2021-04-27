LOOK: Marikina hosts ‘street food’ community pantry

A group of Filipinos in Marikina who found themselves running out of supplies to give away to the public had an interesting idea to provide free street food.

Ambagan PH shared that the items they had for their community pantry at Barangay Concepcion Uno were almost done but then they approached a fishball vendor to ask if they could purchase his entire supply of street food for the day.

“Kinausap namin si kuya magfifishball na nakapwesto malapit sa pantry. Nakakatuwa kasi pumayag naman po siyang ipamahagi ang mga tinda niya. Nagbayad po kami sa kanya. Pero dahil alam niyang ipamimigay din, binigyan niya kami ng malaking discount at nilibre na niya ang juice,” said Ambagan PH member Sagun John Rufinel in an interview with the Philippine Star.

The group saw several street sweepers, delivery persons, construction workers and vendors approach the humble stall to take a quick break and enjoy the free snack.

Rufinel shared that the group plans to work together with the fishball vendor to continue their unique partnership.