Pinoy Comedy Mixtape set to bring non-stop laughter to Dubai

A night of pure Filipino humor is set to take over Dubai as the Pinoy Comedy Mixtape makes its much-awaited return to the city, bringing some of the Philippines’ finest comedic talents to the stage.

Set to take place on Sunday, 29 June at Zabeel Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, this comedy showcase will reunite some of the Philippines’ most celebrated comedic voices—names that need no introduction to kabayans across the globe.

This special edition of Pinoy Comedy Mixtape is brought to you by Midas Events, Eva Live, and DXB Live, which celebrates the rich, relatable, and riotously funny storytelling that only Filipino comedians can deliver.

On the lineup are some of the most recognizable names in the Filipino entertainment scene: K Brosas, Alex Calleja, Giselle Sanchez, Tuesday Vargas, Imah Dumagay, and Ethel Booba—each bringing their own flavor, from clever punchlines to laugh-out-loud life stories.

With a diverse mix of performers, the show promises something for everyone—whether you’re into sharp one-liners, character-driven skits, or real-life anecdotes. Each act reflects the shared experiences that connect Filipinos around the world.

The Pinoy Edition pays tribute to the vibrant humor that defines the Filipino spirit—witty, heartfelt, and universally relatable. From family antics and OFW life to cultural quirks and daily mishaps, this comedy night is bound to resonate with anyone who knows what it means to be Pinoy.

In a city like Dubai, where many Filipinos live far from home, Pinoy Comedy Mixtape is more than just a show—it’s a chance to come together, laugh, and reconnect through the unique warmth of Filipino humor.

Tickets are now available at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/98609/pinoy-comedy-mixtape-live-in-dubai. With limited seats and an all-star cast, this is one comedy night you won’t want to miss!