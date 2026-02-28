Cebu Pacific cancels Dubai flights amid ongoing Middle East tensions

Cebu Pacific has cancelled several Manila–Dubai flights following ongoing security developments in parts of the Middle East.

In an advisory issued as of 9 p.m. (Manila time) on Feb. 28, the airline said Flight 5J 14, bound for Dubai was instructed to return to Manila as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. The flight is expected to arrive back in Manila at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Its corresponding return service, Flight 5J 15, has been cancelled.

Cebu Pacific also confirmed that Flights 5J 14 and 5J 15 scheduled to fly on March 1 will be cancelled.

Passengers affected by the cancellations have been notified via email and were offered several travel options, including free rebooking within 30 days from the original travel date, conversion of tickets into a travel fund usable for future bookings or add-ons, or a full refund.

Cebu Pacific added that flexible travel arrangements are also being extended to passengers who wish to postpone flights to and from Dubai scheduled on March 2, as well as Riyadh flights scheduled on March 1 and 2.

Eligible passengers may modify their bookings through the airline’s Manage Booking portal up to two hours before departure.

The carrier said it continues to monitor the developing situation in the region and warned that further flight adjustments may be implemented in the coming days.

Passengers are advised to regularly check flight status updates and ensure their contact details are updated to receive timely notifications.