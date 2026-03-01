20,200 passengers affected: UAE covers costs amid flight disruptions

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the UAE is extending full support to passengers affected by recent flight schedule changes, covering accommodation and related expenses while assisting around 20,200 travelers with temporary housing, meals, beverages, and rebooking arrangements.

The authority said the assistance forms part of operational measures to ensure passenger welfare and maintain smooth airport operations amid ongoing regional developments.

Temporary accommodation has been arranged for stranded and transit passengers, while airlines continue facilitating onward travel and completing regulatory procedures.

“The State is bearing all hosting and accommodation costs for affected and stranded passengers, ensuring the continued provision of essential services during the period of operational adjustments,” the GCAA said.

Airports and national carriers are implementing integrated operational plans to minimize disruption, including:

• Rerouting selected flights between UAE airports

• Accelerating rescheduling procedures

• strengthening on-ground coordination to prevent congestion

Officials emphasized that passenger traffic continues to be managed in an “organized and flexible manner” to ensure smooth procedures across airport terminals.

The GCAA urged travelers to monitor official updates through approved channels and contact their airlines directly for developments concerning their flights.

Coordination between airports and airlines remains ongoing to support the safe and orderly resumption of normal operations as conditions permit.