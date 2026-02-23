Latest NewsNewsTFT Reach

Final days to join Big Ticket’s February draw with AED 15M grand prize

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

With February almost over, anticipation is rising for Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s Promotion Series 284, which offers a guaranteed grand prize of AED 15 million.

The month-long raffle features multiple opportunities to win, including five consolation prizes of AED 100,000 each and 16 weekly cash prizes of AED 50,000, with four winners drawn each week during the E-Draw. In total, 26 cash prize winners will be announced this month.

Coinciding with the Month of Love, the draw encourages participants to celebrate the season by sharing moments of anticipation and excitement with friends and family.

Big Ticket is also giving participants the chance to win luxury vehicles. A Range Rover Velar is included exclusively in the February draw and will be awarded during a live draw on March 3. Meanwhile, a Maserati Grecale continues to be promoted across February and March, with the live draw scheduled for April 3.Dream car tickets are priced at AED150.

With just two days left, the window to enter is closing fast. Don’t wait until it’s too late—secure your Big Ticket now and make these final moments count!

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae, at the counters in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport, and at the new Big Ticket store in Morafiq Mussafah.

Stay updated with all the latest announcements and prize draws by following Big Ticket on social media.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cybersecurity

Nearly 40% of UAE social media users report privacy breaches

3 mins ago
hyrox

UAE-based Filipina moms showcase strength in international fitness competition in Türkiye

15 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2026 02 23T143608.181

PNP recovers bomb-making materials in Sultan Kudarat

42 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 24

BI pushes stricter measures to block backdoor exits in Tawi-Tawi

1 hour ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button