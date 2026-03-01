UAE suspends drone and recreational aircraft flights for one week

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has suspended all flight permits for drones, gliders, and recreational aircraft nationwide, effective February 28, 2026, for a period of one week.

In an official directive, the authority said the suspension was imposed “in light of the prevailing circumstances and in the interest of ensuring public safety and the protection of national airspace.”

The order covers unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), gliders, and all sports and recreational aircraft. Authorities stressed that the operation, launch, or flight of these aircraft during the suspension period is strictly prohibited.

“The operation, launch, or flight of the aforementioned aircraft is strictly prohibited,” the GCAA stated, emphasizing that full compliance with the directive is mandatory.

Violations will be subject to legal action under applicable aviation and safety regulations, the authority added.

The GCAA said it will review the situation at the end of the one-week period to determine whether to resume operations or extend the suspension “as warranted by developments.”

The directive comes amid heightened security awareness across the region. Officials emphasized that the measure is precautionary and intended to safeguard public safety and protect national airspace.

Despite the temporary suspension, daily life, travel, and business operations across the UAE continue as normal.

Residents, hobbyists, and content creators who use drones are advised to suspend operations and monitor official updates.