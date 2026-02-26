Boy Abunda speaks out vs remarks of Alvin Aragon on LGBTQIA+ community

Boy Abunda expressed his sentiments over the controversial remarks made by Alvin Aragon, husband of former SexBomb Girls member Izzy Trazona, regarding the LGBTQIA+ community.

Opening Wednesday’s episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda with a personal statement, the “King of Talk” explained that he initially chose not to address issues surrounding Izzy’s transgender child, Sofia Trazona, and Alvin’s remarks condemning homosexuality.

“Originally, I didn’t want to engage,” Abunda said, noting that when Alvin and Izzy guested on the show, he deliberately avoided the topic out of respect. “I don’t want to go into a debate and I don’t want to passionately disagree with anyone who comes to our show,” he added, citing his membership in the queer community.

However, Abunda said developments following the interview compelled him to speak up.

He cited Pastor Nixon Ng of Victory Church Pasay and emphasized the importance of extending grace, especially to individuals who may be newly grounded or deeply passionate in their Christian faith.

He also mentioned Gary Valenciano and Paolo Valenciano as examples of Christians who balance faith with compassion. Gary performed at the SexBomb Girls’ reunion concert, while Paolo directed the show.

But the veteran host stressed that Alvin crossed the line when he publicly criticized celebrities such as K Brosas, Ian Veneracion, and Gloc-9 for embracing their LGBTQ+ children.

“In other words, what he was trying to say is, hindi tama na ini-embrace nila ang kanilang mga LGBT children dahil hindi yan nakasaad sa kautusan ng Diyos. To me, that was an overstretch. To me, that was wrong. Doon sumobra si Alvin,” Abunda said.

He also called out what he described as the imposition of a singular parenting style.

“You cannot impose your faith. You cannot impose your parenting style. You cannot impose yourself on us. ‘Yun sa akin ang sobra,” he said, stressing that no one has the right to judge families who choose to embrace their children with love, dignity, and compassion.

Abunda shared his personal experience of raising his niece, who identifies as a lesbian, describing her as a good and decent person. For him, he said, the true measure of humanity is being able to stand before God and say one has lived as a good person.

He also pushed back against the notion that queer individuals and supportive parents are destined for hell.

“Pupunta ba kami sa impyerno because I am queer? Pupunta ba kami sa impyerno because I am gay? … Hindi kami pupunta ng impyerno,” he said, adding that he believes in a compassionate and understanding God.

Closing his statement, Abunda quoted St. John of the Cross: “In the evening of life, we will all be judged on love and love alone.”

Alvin and Izzy have been under public scrutiny following the SexBomb Girls’ “Get Get Aw!” reunion concerts. While Izzy was not part of the official lineup, she attended one of the shows and joined the group onstage for a photo opportunity.

In an earlier interview, Alvin said it was God who led Izzy to resign from the group. He also made remarks directed at Sofia Trazona, warning that those who continue to practice homosexuality and refuse to repent would face damnation.

Amid the controversy, Izzy maintained her stance on her faith.