Marcos orders agencies to ensure safety of Filipinos in Middle East

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed concerned government agencies to ensure the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East following airstrikes launched by Israel and the United States against Iran.

In a social media statement, Marcos said authorities are verifying reports of airstrikes that hit Iran.

“In the meantime, the safety of Filipino citizens in Iran and in the Middle East is paramount,” he said. The President instructed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to determine the whereabouts of Filipinos in affected areas and take immediate steps to ensure their protection.

The DFA said Philippine embassies in the region are on standby to assist nationals. Filipinos were advised to remain indoors or stay in safe places and avoid public areas amid escalating tensions.

On Sunday morning, the DMW reported that Filipinos have so far remained safe despite retaliatory attacks launched by Iran following the initial strikes.