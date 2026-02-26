Kylie Padilla explains viral remark on Robin Padilla’s possible higher office run

Kylie Padilla drew attention on social media after saying “I’ll leave the Philippines” when asked about the possibility of her father, Robin Padilla, running for higher office.

In a Facebook post, the actress clarified that her remark stemmed from her desire to live a “calm, peaceful, and quiet life.”

“Please do not take my statement and use it against my father. I admire all the good he is doing for our country,” Kylie said.

She also stressed that her comment was not meant to insult him or anyone else. “I love him and only wish for him to be happy and safe always,” she said.

Kylie is Robin’s daughter with his former partner, Liezl Sicangco.